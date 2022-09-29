March 23, 1957 - Sep. 24, 2022

LAKE STATION, IN - John Paul Beck Age 65, of Lake Station passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his home.

He was born on March 23, 1957, in Guntersville, AL to the late J.P. and Barbara Jean (nee Murphy) Beck.

John retired from Arcelor Mittal where he worked as a millwright. On February 14, 1976, John married the love of his life Bertha (nee Rosas) Beck in East Chicago. John enjoyed fishing, guns, and fixing gadgets, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

John is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Bertha Beck; five children: Marie Daniela Beck, J.P. (Jenny) Beck, Brandi Nicole (Daniel Behling) Beck, David Matthew (Lauren) Beck and Christopher Thomas (Ericka Castillo) Beck; five grandchildren: Tristen, Cameron, Daniela, John Paul "Bill" and Annelise; three brothers: David (Alice) Beck, Joseph Beck and Steven Beck; and many loving nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Wesley Beck.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at

REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. A funeral service for John will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Lawson officiating also at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter, 5315 N. Clark St. #650, Chicago, IL 60640.

For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com