GARY, IN - John Paul Friel, age 88, of Gary, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, while in hospice care at the Residences at Coffee Creek in Chesterton, IN.

He was a lifelong resident of Gary, IN. John was a graduate of Emerson High School in Gary. In 1956 he completed his Bachelor of Arts and Letters at the University of Notre Dame. While at the University of Notre Dame, he lettered in Fencing and participated in the Notre Dame marching band. After graduating from Notre Dame, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a pilot. In 1958 he became a teacher in the Gary Teacher's Union Local #4 and was proud of his contributions to improvement of the working conditions for teachers within the Gary Community Schools. He received a Master's Degree in education from Indiana University.

In 1974 John received a Juris Doctorate Degree from Valparaiso University. From 1974 until his retirement in 2020, he was a practicing attorney. John founded the law firm of Friel and Friel Attorneys at Law, P.C., which specialized in the representation of public school corporations as labor relations attorneys.

John was proud to achieve over forty years of sobriety, during which time he dedicated himself to helping numerous others achieve sobriety through several chapters of the A.A. program. On October 3, 1959, he married Jean Ermine Friel at Notre Dame University. He was married to Jean for 52 years until her passing on August 15, 2011.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; daughter, Eileen Gray. He is survived by his two children: Daniel (Christine) Friel of Chesterton, Julie (Greg) Nichols of Valparaiso; four grandchildren: Nicholas and Noelle Friel, Zachary and Austin Nichols. The love John had for his family and four grandchildren was one of the greatest joys of his life. Pursuant to John's wishes, there will be a private service held with his immediate family.