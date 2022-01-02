Oct. 15, 1928 - Dec. 27, 2021
SARASOTA, FL - John Paul Fruth, 93, beloved husband of his wife of 37 years, Dian, passed away December 27, 2021.
John was born on October 15, 1928, in Upland, Indiana. John and Dian lived in Munster and Schererville, Indiana, before moving to Sarasota, FL to enjoy retirement together.
The son of a United Brethren minister, John's family often moved throughout central Indiana. He attended four different schools, but considered Redkey his home town, where he attended grades 4-10. He completed his junior and senior years at Petroleum High School, where he played on the basketball team. Like most Indiana boys of the time, he played basketball everywhere he could find a hoop, including street corners and barns. He continued playing basketball at Manchester College, where he completed his bachelor's degree in 1950. He later obtained a Master's Degree in Education at Ball State University.
John was a natural and dedicated educator who taught business education and coached multiple sports at Liberty Center & Adams Central high school. He later became a Guidance Counselor at Highland High School; in total, he spent 17 years working with Indiana high school students. John became the Director of Admissions at Purdue University, Calumet (now Purdue University Northwest), from which he retired after 26 years of service. He considered it a privilege to work with students, often saying he never forgot he was working with the hopes and dreams of young people and their families.
He will be remembered as a gentle, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
John was a Member of Church of the Palms in Sarasota, FL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org) or to the Food Pantry at the Church of the Palms (www.churchofthepalms.org). A celebration of life for John will be held in Sarasota, FL.