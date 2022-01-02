Oct. 15, 1928 - Dec. 27, 2021

SARASOTA, FL - John Paul Fruth, 93, beloved husband of his wife of 37 years, Dian, passed away December 27, 2021.

John was born on October 15, 1928, in Upland, Indiana. John and Dian lived in Munster and Schererville, Indiana, before moving to Sarasota, FL to enjoy retirement together.

The son of a United Brethren minister, John's family often moved throughout central Indiana. He attended four different schools, but considered Redkey his home town, where he attended grades 4-10. He completed his junior and senior years at Petroleum High School, where he played on the basketball team. Like most Indiana boys of the time, he played basketball everywhere he could find a hoop, including street corners and barns. He continued playing basketball at Manchester College, where he completed his bachelor's degree in 1950. He later obtained a Master's Degree in Education at Ball State University.