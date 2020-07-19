John Paul Hric

John grew up in East Chicago, Indiana. John served as a lieutenant for Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Police. He was a member of F.O.P. Anton Lodge 125 and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. John was married to Betty Jane Hric for 41 years until her passing in 2009. After he retired, John and Betty moved to Venice, Florida. He went on to become the Assistant Director of Security at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. John was a very active parishioner at Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice. All his family and friends looked to him for advice, and they will always remember his great sense of humor.