May 23, 1949 - June 6, 2021

KOUTS - John Paul Konja, Sr., 72 of Kouts, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday June 6, 2021. He was born May 23, 1949 in Gary to John and Mary (Culkosky) Konja. John grew up in Gary and graduated from Calumet High School. He made his career as a heavy equipment operator with Walsh & Kelly Local 150 before his retirement. John had been a member of Blessed Sacrement, and the Kouts American Legion. He enjoyed being with his family, traveling, hunting, fishing, gardening and landscaping. John was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed.

On January 12, 2001, he married Christina Fisher, who preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by his son, Paul Konja; many cousins; his beloved dog, Coco; and his lifetime friend, Sara Lawson. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Anthony Konja; and brother, Thomas Konja.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 3 – 7 p.m. at Kosanke Funeral Home, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts. The funeral service will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.