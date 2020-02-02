John Payson Higley

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The memorial service will begin at 3:00 PM with a supper following at 4:00 PM. All events will all be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 8955 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN. In grateful appreciation for their help and comfort, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Munster, IN Music Fund.

John was born in 1934 in Binghamton, NY. He grew up in Elgin, IL, and later moved to Indianapolis, IN, where he attended Broad Ripple High School, graduating in 1952. He then received a degree in Marketing and Finance from Northwestern University in 1956. He served as his fraternity's (Delta Upsilon) president and performed leading roles in many of Northwestern's renowned Waa-Mu shows where he met his beloved wife Camilla. John and Camilla were married 54 years, raised two daughters, doted on one granddaughter, and extended their home to numerous others over the years. He and Camilla performed together for many years, Camilla accompanying him on piano and John singing. They shared a love of classical music and the arts, and served as each other's artistic companions throughout their marriage until Camilla's passing in 2012. John shared the last six years of his life with his loving companion Dorothy Seefurth.