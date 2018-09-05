John Peter Douglas, 90, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2018. John was the beloved husband of Elaine Douglas née Marinakos; the loving father of Daphne (Greg) Murzyn, Kristen (Mark) Verchick, Peter (Jeannette) Douglas, Chris Douglas, Anita Douglas, and Dan Barefoot; the loving Papou of nine grandchildren: Megan, Amanda, Joshua, Gabrielle, Eleni, Nicole, Kathryn, Marissa, and Blake; and the loving Great-Papou to Brody, Zachary, and Mabel.
John worked in Research and Production and Technology at Inland Steel for 38 years. He also lectured at Purdue University Calumet in the Chemistry and Physics Department for 30 years.
One of John's greatest loves was classical and liturgical music. He directed choir from age 16 and directed the choirs at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and Temple Beth-El, both in Hammond, IN, for 60 years and 24 years respectively. As thepresident of theGreek Orthodox Choir Federation, John inspired choirs throughout the Midwestern Diocese.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday September 6, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A service will be held on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will be at Memory Lane Cemetery, Crown Point, IN.
