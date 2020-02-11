John Phillip Bacino

John's most successful accomplishment in life were his wife, children and grandchildren, where he instilled love, kindness and respect. He taught them the true meaning of family and his Sicilian heritage and family traditions. He was a lifelong member of the Sons of Italy, American Legion and the Italian American Club in Chicago, IL. John enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family, but his true passion was his grandchildren. Some of his favorite hobbies were golf, fishing, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Kish Funeral Home at 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN 46311. Services will conclude with internment at Holy Cross Cemetery at 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, IL 60409. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Disabled American Veterans. www.kishfuneralhome.net