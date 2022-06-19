 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Plohg

Aug. 23, 1942 - June 15, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOHN PLOHG ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARYY IN HEAVEN

It's been one year since God called you Home. You are with us in spirit everyday.

We love and miss you, Mary Sue, Don, Paulette and Kelly

