DEMOTTE/RENSSELAER - John Pritchard, 78 of Demotte/ Rensselaer area passed away at Aperian Nursing Home and under the care of Unity Hospice. Born in Hollyhead, Wales Nov. 27, 1944.

He was proceeded in death by parents Sir Lawrence and Anna Mary (Darcy) Pritchard. A brother Michael and sister Mary. Surviving is brother Laurence (Connie) Pritchard of Rensselaer. Many cousins in Ireland and England and Maryland