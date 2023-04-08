Sept. 12, 1953 - April 5, 2023

DOLTON, IL - John R. Babick passed away on April 5, 2023. He was the first child born to John and Maryann Babick on September 12, 1953.

John was married to Linda, who predeceased him on February 18, 2022. They had one child, John L. Babick (Christine), and a granddaughter, Elliana. John was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

John was raised in Dolton, Illinois. During his lifetime he had many employment adventures: he owned a Boz Hot Dog stand, opened a sandwich shop with his brothers Steve (Carole) and Jeff (Lisa). He eventually gravitated to be an insurance adjuster which allowed him to spend time playing golf, which he loved. He also enjoyed bowling (especially being on league teams with his brothers and father); watching sports whether it was baseball (Go White Sox), Football (Go Chicago Bears), or golf tournaments.

John built beautifully crafted furniture and took great pride in his lawn. He enjoyed the family, as well as neighborhood get togethers, where he would show off his excellent grilling abilities. He loved gardening as well as fishing at the pond behind their home.

There will be a visitation at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME and Memorial Gardens, 8178 So. Cline Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307, on Monday, April 10 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.