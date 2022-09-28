John R. Broertjes

DEMOTTE, IN - John R Broertjes, age 84, went to be with his Lord and Savior September 25, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth (Huizenga); children: Dave & Carollyn Broertjes, Dan Broertjes, Mary & Brian Dekker, and Rachel Broertjes; six grandchildren and their families.

Family and friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM. A funeral service will promptly follow at Bethel Christian Reformed at 11:30 AM with Pastor Rick Vanderwal officiating. A private burial on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bible League.

To send flowers or share a memory with the Broertjes family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com