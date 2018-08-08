SCHERERVILLE, IN - John R. Chavez, age 64 of Schererville, IN passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 6, 2018. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Vietnam Conflict. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and an avid lover of music, movies, history, and good food. His gregarious personality, his love for life and laughter, and his calling to help those in need allowed him to make friends wherever he went. John attended St. Michael Parish, and was a member of The American Legion Post 0066, and the VFW.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife, Rita Chavez; daughter, Vanessa (Matthew) Yuknis; daughter-in-law, Janine Diaz; three grandchildren, Ayden R. Chavez, and Aria and Eleanor Yuknis; mother, Eulalia Chavez; siblings, Norma Griffith and Julian Chavez; and by his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son, Michael R. Chavez, and father, Ramon Chavez.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Houck officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN.
For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at: