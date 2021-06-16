John R. Donley

Nov. 4, 1935 — April 4, 2020

John R. Donley passed away at home, surrounded by family on April 4, 2020. He was born to Ruth and Henry Donley on November 4, 1935. He spent his youth in Valparaiso, graduating from Valparaiso High School in 1953. He went on to attend Valparaiso Technical School and Purdue Calumet NW.

He was a member of Divine Providence Polish National Catholic Church in Gary, where he married the love of his life, Marcella, in 1959, and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

John proudly served as a Marine during the Korean War, and upon returning from duty found work at US Steel. He was an electronic repairman and taught the Apprenticeship Program at USS. He was then promoted to management at USS and was chairman of the Electronic Advisory Committee at Ivy Tech.He retired from USS in 1993 with 38 years of service.

John was a devoted Bears fan and avid golfer. He was the golf chairman and also served as president of the Gary Works Supervisors Club for several years. He has the distinguished honor of being the first golfer at the Supervisors Club to make a hole in one.