John R. Donley
Nov. 4, 1935 — April 4, 2020
John R. Donley passed away at home, surrounded by family on April 4, 2020. He was born to Ruth and Henry Donley on November 4, 1935. He spent his youth in Valparaiso, graduating from Valparaiso High School in 1953. He went on to attend Valparaiso Technical School and Purdue Calumet NW.
He was a member of Divine Providence Polish National Catholic Church in Gary, where he married the love of his life, Marcella, in 1959, and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
John proudly served as a Marine during the Korean War, and upon returning from duty found work at US Steel. He was an electronic repairman and taught the Apprenticeship Program at USS. He was then promoted to management at USS and was chairman of the Electronic Advisory Committee at Ivy Tech.He retired from USS in 1993 with 38 years of service.
John was a devoted Bears fan and avid golfer. He was the golf chairman and also served as president of the Gary Works Supervisors Club for several years. He has the distinguished honor of being the first golfer at the Supervisors Club to make a hole in one.
He is survived by his wife, Marcella (nee Mroz) Donley, of 61 years; daughter, Doreen (David) Ronzani; son, John H Donley (fiancee Fawn Prahlow); grandchildren: Bradley J. Badovinac, Kyle PJ Donley, Alyssa N Donley and Connor H. Donley; sister-in-law, Mary (Dan) Donley-Whitler; several stepgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his Angelic grandbaby, Kaitlyn Mckenzie Donley; beloved sister, Sharon (William) Lepird; beloved brother; James; parents, Ruth and Henry Donley; and in-laws, Josef and Mary Mroz.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on June 18, 2021, with visitation from 10:30 until time of service at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, the V. Rev. Father Charles Zawistowski officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.
Family requests no flowers, memorials to Ronald McDonald house 5444 S. Drexel Ave., Chicago, IL 60615, or to the family. www.mycalumetpark.com