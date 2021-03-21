John R. Finley

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Age 78, of Schererville, IN passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. John is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kristin Finley (nee, Nicholson); son, Stephen (Melinda)Finley; daughter, Nancy Finley; sisters: Patricia (late,Thomas) Cox, Barbara Finley and Mary (late, William) Nakamura; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents: Edward and Thelma Finley; sister, Joan Finley; and his precious pet "Princess". John was a United States Army Veteran. John retired from the Dept of Veterans Affairs. He was a computer specialist at Edward Hines VA Hospital. He was an active member at St. Michael Church volunteering in hospitality. John loved fishing and animals. He was a loving husband and father that will be missed dearly by all that knew him.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 24, directly at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN. Burial will be private at Busby Cemetery in Goreville, IL. In lieu of flowers, Masses offered in his name would be appreciated. In accordance with IN guidelines, mask and social distancing required at visitation and Mass. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com