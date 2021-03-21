John R. Finley

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Age 78, of Schererville, IN passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. John is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kristin Finley (nee, Nicholson); son, Stephen (Melinda)Finley; daughter, Nancy Finley; sisters: Patricia (late,Thomas) Cox, Barbara Finley and Mary (late, William) Nakamura; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents: Edward and Thelma Finley; sister, Joan Finley; and his precious pet "Princess". John was a United States Army Veteran. John retired from the Dept of Veterans Affairs. He was a computer specialist at Edward Hines VA Hospital. He was an active member at St. Michael Church volunteering in hospitality. John loved fishing and animals. He was a loving husband and father that will be missed dearly by all that knew him.