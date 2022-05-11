VALPARAISO - John R. Harbeck, 78, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was born December 27, 1943, to Robert & Eva (Hough) Harbeck, graduated from Washington Township High School in 1962, and served proudly with the U.S. Navy.

John made his career with Bethlehem Steel for 46 years as an electronics technician. His myriad of interests spanned guitars & bluegrass music, ham radio, genealogy, award winning sharp shooting, racing his Ford Falcon at US 30 dragstrip, and a founding member of the Washington Twp Volunteer Fire Department. Most things he did with full enthusiasm and commitment and was a great storyteller. It was his love for steam trains that led him to his long-time role as a member of the Hesston Steam Museum that brought him the greatest joy.