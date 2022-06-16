 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John R. Jage

John R. Jage

Dec. 9, 1925 - June 8, 2022

HIGHLAND - John R. Jage passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the age of 96 surrounded by his family.

John was a prolific broadcaster, photographer, historian, pilot, and friend to many.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy (nee Herbst); as well as children; and countless grandchildren. He will be incredibly missed.

A reception will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church in Highland, Indiana. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

