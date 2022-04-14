Aug. 6, 1927 - Apr. 8, 2022

John R. Landahl, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. John was an 11 year resident of Crown Point, IN and formerly, a 51 year resident of Flossmoor, IL.

John was born in Chicago on August 6, 1927 to Gustav and Bertha Landahl, both Swedish immigrants.

John is survived by his wife, Adeline; brother, Graydon (Carol); nieces: Amy (Mark) Hill and Elizabeth (Heather Cusick); nephew, Matthew (Jeannette Payne); grand-nieces and nephews: Eleanor Hill, Nathan Hill, and Jonah Landahl. John is preceded in death by his parents: Gustav and Bertha (nee Larson) Landahl; daughter, Karen (John Crenson); wife, Betty (nee Brunner); and his brothers: George and Paul (Carolyn).

John grew up in Chicago's Southside, in the Roseland neighborhood. John was extremely proud of his paper route as a young boy, getting up at 4:00 a.m. to deliver daily papers.

After John graduated from Fenger High School, he joined the Air Force. After discharge, he attended the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Chicago Academy of Art on the G.I. Bill.

After college, John accepted employment as a staff artist at Balaban & Katz (Movie Theatre Chain). He moved on to American Broadcasting Company and Market Research Corporation of America as he was learning the business. He then moved on to Booz, Allen & Hamilton for 16 years where he mastered his craft and supervised a staff of 20. His next moves were to Repro Incorporated and Coronet Films, as their Art Director, with a large staff under him. When the company sold 9 years later, John accepted a position as Art Director at Encyclopedia Britannica's Education Corporation. John stayed with the position until he retired. To relax, John enjoyed painting, using watercolor medium.

After moving in 2011 to Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, IN, John did many paintings for friends and taught an art class for residents and neighbors, in order to share his lifetime of knowledge and training.

A Godly man, John spread the love of God everywhere, to everyone. He was always loving, generous, giving, and grateful, appreciating everything in life, and joyfully noticing every detail. He loved the beauty that his gardens brought to his home and saw gardening as a labor of love to show God's beauty to the world.

John was a devout Christian, having a strong faith and close personal relationship with Jesus Christ his entire life, and looking forward to meeting his Lord and Savior in Eternity.

Visitation will take place at Wittenberg Village Chapel, 1200 E. Luther Drive, Crown Point, IN 46307, on Holy Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by Graveside Service with Military Honors at 12:30 p.m. at Historic Maplewood Cemetery, 347 Maple Lane, Crown Point, IN 46307, with Chaplain Cory Wielert, Rev. Dave Maddack, and Mr. Tony Englert officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in John's name to Wittenberg Village Chapel at 1200 E. Luther Drive, Crown Point, IN 46307.

Visit John's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.