EAU CLAIRE, WI - John R. Lepp, of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away at 87 years old on December 22, 2022. He was born in Gary, IN, to the late Louis and Emelia Lepp. John attended St. Procopius in Lisle, IL and then graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1953. He began his career at US Steel Corporation, became a Sheet and Tin Department Supervisor and retired after 31 years. John also honorably served in the US Army Signal Corps as a Cryptographer. After retiring, he enjoyed being a member and bartender at the Moose Lodge in Valparaiso, IN. He was also a member of the local American Legion and VFW. He loved fishing, doing his daily puzzles and spending time with his family. He was his grandchildren's biggest fan.