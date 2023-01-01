EAU CLAIRE, WI - John R. Lepp, of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away at 87 years old on December 22, 2022. He was born in Gary, IN, to the late Louis and Emelia Lepp. John attended St. Procopius in Lisle, IL and then graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1953. He began his career at US Steel Corporation, became a Sheet and Tin Department Supervisor and retired after 31 years. John also honorably served in the US Army Signal Corps as a Cryptographer. After retiring, he enjoyed being a member and bartender at the Moose Lodge in Valparaiso, IN. He was also a member of the local American Legion and VFW. He loved fishing, doing his daily puzzles and spending time with his family. He was his grandchildren's biggest fan.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Carolynn Martin; parents; son, John Lepp, Jr.; brothers, Louis and Francis Lepp; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Lepp. He is survived by his children: Kelly (Tom) Kowalski of Franklin, TN, Tracy (Scott) Perez of Valparaiso, IN, Tom (Leslie Nimon) Lepp of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren: Zach and Bryce Elkins, Jaclyn and Nicole Kowalski, Peyton and Aaen Perez, Finley Lepp; great grandsons: Reese and Gavin Elkins; sister-in-law, Margaret Lepp and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to visit with John's family on January 2, 2023, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN, from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. www.burnsfuneral.com