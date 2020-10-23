 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John R. Newhouse

John R. Newhouse

{{featured_button_text}}
John R. Newhouse

John R. Newhouse

LANSING, IL - John R. Newhouse, 78, of Lansing, Illinois, passed away October, 16, 2020. John was born in Sesser, Illinois, on September 26, 1942. He is survived by his wife, Delores "Lola" Newhouse; son, Brian; brother, John I; and sisters, Barbara, Kathy and Diana.

John proudly served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Intrepid during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a lifetime member of Local 150 Operating Engineers and was a member of the American Legion Post #330 in Calumet City, Illinois.

John will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with John's care.

www.schroederlauer.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts