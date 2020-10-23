John R. Newhouse

LANSING, IL - John R. Newhouse, 78, of Lansing, Illinois, passed away October, 16, 2020. John was born in Sesser, Illinois, on September 26, 1942. He is survived by his wife, Delores "Lola" Newhouse; son, Brian; brother, John I; and sisters, Barbara, Kathy and Diana.

John proudly served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Intrepid during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a lifetime member of Local 150 Operating Engineers and was a member of the American Legion Post #330 in Calumet City, Illinois.

John will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with John's care.