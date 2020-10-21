KOUTS — John R. Schnurlein passed away October 19, 2020. He was born March 30, 1930 in Crown Point, Indiana. His parents were Roger H. and Estelle M. (Stolberg) Schnurlein. John attended Crown Point schools and was active in track, band and served as president of the class of 1948. Following graduation, John attended college at Indiana University in Bloomington and it was there that he met and married his wife, Joan Merrill, shortly after graduation. John entered the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and he and Joan went to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where he served in the division surgeon's office. He completed his two years of service with the rank of sargent and he and Joan returned to Crown Point. A year later they purchased the Kouts Hardware which they ran for six years. John was active in the Kouts Chamber of Commerce, the Kouts Industrial Foundation and the Kouts Lions Club. He was also director of the Pleasant Township Pool and Park Foundation which remains in use today.