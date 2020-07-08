John R. "Schultzie" Schultz

He was a superb golfer and knew everything about the game. He could recite every detail about the players remembering shots from rounds years before. Every year he wore his green jacket for the Masters and he and Judy gathered with friends to celebrate the tournament. The double eagle he scored on hole number 5, a par 5 on the red course at River Pointe Country Club, was his finest hour in golf.

His love affair with Judy began 20 years ago. They married on April 21, 2007, at River Pointe. She completed his life and he hers. Rarely apart, they traveled, golfed and worked, seizing life and enjoying every minute together. When John got sick, Judy was there every day becoming an expert on his illness. Her love for him and his for her, willed him to live. He had found her and wasn't leaving her without a fight.

He fought hard to stay with us and was never bitter. He told stories and made you laugh through his tribulations. He put his own needs aside. To say he will be sorely missed is an understatement. He filled our lives with joy and humor, but most of all love.