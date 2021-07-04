John R. "Soapy" Sobczak

John was a former member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where he was an usher, and had most recently attended at St. Matthias Catholic Church. He was a retired steelworker from U.S. Steel with 27 years of service and a current valued member of Cardinal Health for the past 20 years. John was very proud of his Polish heritage, especially the Polish Polka music and dancing. Every Sunday morning, he would listen to his favorite Polish music. He was an active member of the PNA Lodge #2365, Silver Bell Club and American Legion Post #20. He loved golfing, taking vacations and traveling with his wife, and especially a cold Pabst Blue Ribbon. John was a true "people person" and never met a stranger he did not like. He truly enjoyed visiting with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren of whom he was exceptionally proud of.