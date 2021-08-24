April 4, 1939 - August 19, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - John R. Sorbello, age 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

John is survived by his son, Marc Sorbello of Cincinnati; daughter, Andrea Hovanec of Crown Point; three grandchildren: Jamie, Christopher, Ryan; and one great-grandson, Chad.

Born in Gary, IN, John was the beloved husband to the late Donna Sorbello, and son of the late Roxy and Roy Sorbello.

John was a graduate of Valparaiso Indiana Law School and was in practice for over 35 years.

If you knew John, you knew he took pride in everything he did, especially servicing his community of Crown Point, IN, as Attorney at Law. He had a passion for golf and traveling to Door County, WI, and Sedona, AZ, with his beautiful wife Donna; and of course eating at his favorite restaurant, Lucrezia.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.