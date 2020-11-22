John R. "Tater" Protolipac

"Tater" was born on April 25, 1953 to the late Peter and Helen (Lamski) Protolipac. A longtime Whiting resident, he had relocated to Fish Creek, Wisconsin in 2006. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School, Whiting and Whiting High School, Class of 1971 and had attended the Calumet College of St. Joseph. He was a retiree of the City of Whiting Fire Dept., attaining the rank of Captain with a service of 20 years. He was a former employee of the American Trust & Savings Bank, Whiting (Head of Office Services), Good Samaritan Society Scandia Village, Sister Bay, WI and manager of the Ephraim, Wisconsin Post Office. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council, 1696, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and the Masters Basketball Assoc. Senior League. "Tater" was a well-known, accomplished bowler in Northwest Indiana, computer repair technician and most of all, loved playing basketball. He began playing at the Whiting Community Center as a boy, and continued to play for many years while living in Whiting. He traveled to Chicago, Detroit and Florida for years playing in a senior league after moving to Door County. Closer to his Fish Creek home, he played up to five times a week in Sturgeon Bay and Sister Bay. John was a loyal and avid Chicago Bulls, Bears and Cubs fan. A devoted husband and father, John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the "V" Foundation for Cancer Research would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400