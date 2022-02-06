Sept. 4, 1947 - Jan. 30, 2022

HOBART - John R. Torres, age 74, of Hobart, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart after a severe injury. He was born in Gary, Indiana on September 4, 1947 to the late Juan and Margie (nee Stringer) Torres. He was a longtime employee of Westmont Steel.

John is survived by his devoted sisters, Julia Felthousen, Sinda Hume; and his cousin, Cheryl Gilmour of Decatur, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his dog, Buddy.

Donations in his name would be appreciated to Hobart Humane Society, 2054 IN-130, Hobart, IN 46342.

A private family graveside service will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Arrangements have been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 219-942-2109.