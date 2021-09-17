John R. Varella
SAN DIEGO, CA; LAKE STATION, IN — John Varella, age 79, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
He is survived by his loving children: Lisa (Paul) Sullivan, John Varella, Renee (Bryan) Behan and Greg (Kristy) Varella; grandchildren: Sarah Gutierrez, Melissa Carpenter, Meghan Sullivan, Isabella Behan, Karolina Varella and Lilianna Varella. Great grandchildren: Aiden, Gabriela and Luca; siblings: Anna Johnson, Rich Varella and Dan Varella; dear companion, Alice McIntyre.
Preceded in death by his parents: Agapito and Lucinda Varela; nine brothers and sisters.
John proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps where he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. During his time in the Marines, John traveled all over the world, with his most memorable stay being Japan. After his service, John went on to become owner of Major Supply in Lake Station, IN for 25+ years. He was a long-time member of American Legion Post. 100 in Lake Station, IN. John loved spending time with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church (801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN). Rev. Ted Mauch officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN). For information, please call 219-736-5840