John R. Varella

John proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps where he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. During his time in the Marines, John traveled all over the world, with his most memorable stay being Japan. After his service, John went on to become owner of Major Supply in Lake Station, IN for 25+ years. He was a long-time member of American Legion Post. 100 in Lake Station, IN. John loved spending time with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.