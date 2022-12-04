June 20, 1952 - Dec. 1, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - John R. Vessely, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1952 in Gary, IN to Joseph and Jeanette (Forsythe) Vessely. After graduating high school, he made his career as a Postal Carrier for the United States Postal Service in Valparaiso. John proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He loved music and was a talented musician, singing and playing drums for several local area bands. He also enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family and friends.
On May 21, 1983 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, John married Debra J. Vogel, who survives, along with his sister, Jean (Al MacDiarmid) Young of KY; sister-in-law, Donna Vogel of AZ; brothers-in-law, Rodney (Mickey) Vogel of Brownsburg, IN, and Ray (Mary Wheeler) Page of TX; and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jeannette; father and mother-in-law, Eugene and Norma Vogel; and sister-in-law, Diane Page.
There will be no services at this time.