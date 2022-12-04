VALPARAISO, IN - John R. Vessely, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1952 in Gary, IN to Joseph and Jeanette (Forsythe) Vessely. After graduating high school, he made his career as a Postal Carrier for the United States Postal Service in Valparaiso. John proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He loved music and was a talented musician, singing and playing drums for several local area bands. He also enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family and friends.