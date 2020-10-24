John R. Weyer

CROWN POINT, IN — John R. Weyer, 91, of Crown Point, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

John is survived by his cousins, Julia Elizabeth Geiger (nee Gross), of Lansdale, PA, and Mary Frances Bobb (nee Gross), of Beavertown, PA.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Margaret D. Weyer (nee Dieffenbach), and his parents, Alvin D. and Margaret E. Weyer, of Merrillville, IN.

John was a former member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville for over 30 years and currently attended St. Matthias Catholic Church in Crown Point. John was a graduate of Tolleston High School, class of 1947, and Purdue University in 1951. John married Margaret in 1971 and the couple moved to Merrillville in 1980. He retired from U.S. Steel, Supply Division and Tube Works, where he was employed as an electrical engineer. John also spent 14 years with IIT Research Institute in electronics research.