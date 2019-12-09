{{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN, IN - John "Red" Redepenning, age 71, of St. John passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Redepenning; son, David Redepenning; Step daughter, Tina (Ron) Winkle; five grandchildren, four great granddaughters; sister, Kathy (Gene) Bizzell; sister, April, brother, Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Redepenning.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St in Dyer on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm. Private burial at Peotone Cemetery.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Red was an avid motorcyclist. He loved feeding and watching birds and was the king of inappropriate jokes. www.fagenmiller.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.