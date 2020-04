Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

LaGRANGE/FORMERLY OF MERRILLVILLE, IN - John Richard Donley, 84, LaGrange, IN/formerly of Merrillville, passed away in his home in LaGrange, on April 4, 2020.