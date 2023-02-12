Sept. 18, 1937 - Feb. 7, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - John Richard Meyer, 85 of Valparaiso, IN formerly of Munster, IN passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2023, 18 months after being diagnosed with a benign but inoperable brain tumor.

John was born in Hammond, IN on September 18, 1937 to the late Roy and Bernadette (nee Rybicki) Meyer. On April 28, 1962, John married Audrey Josephine Scully who preceded him in death on November 8, 2021 just months shy of their 60th wedding anniversary. Together they have two children: Brad (Lisa) Meyer of Valparaiso, IN and Dawn Westberry (Bill) of Niles, MI; along with four grandchildren: Lauren Meyer, Mark Meyer, Will Westberry and Jake Westberry; He is also survived by his sister, Joan Snow of Dyer, IN; six nieces; and many cousins. John was preceded in death by his twin brother, Joseph Meyer, who died on Thanksgiving Day 1970 in an automobile accident; He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Joe Meyer.

John attended high school at St. John Military Academy in Delafield, WI, graduating in 1955. He earned a Business and Communication Degree from Indiana University Bloomington in 1959. One of John's greatest passions was his incredible love of beautiful, easy listening music which started when he was a teenager. He fondly remembered listening to music at his parents' home and was entranced by the vinyl albums and colorful record labels. It inspired him to start his own collection. Eventually, John had the good fortune to turn his hobby into a career. In 1970 he launched the fulfillment of his passion for music and radio by applying to the Federal Communications Commission for an FM radio frequency in Crown Point, IN. Two years later, the FCC issued him an FM license and he signed his station 103.9 WFLM (Fine Listening Music) on the air in 1972 and later changing its call letters to WWJY (Joy). In the mid-1990s, John sold the station but not his music. His collection of easy listening tunes had grown to many thousands of albums and CDs. What could be the largest collection of beautiful music in the country, if not the world, is in mint condition and elaborately catalogued at Meyer Broadcasting's headquarters in Crown Point. As technology evolved, John moved his music to the World Wide Web forming a network of internet radio stations at thebreez.com, proudly featuring an array of easy listening instrumentals and vocals currently streaming 24 hours a day worldwide.

John never wanted to refer to himself as "retired." He prided himself on staying active and maintaining strong relationships with fellow broadcasters, many of whom visited him or sent letters in these final months reminiscing and sharing their sincere gratitude to him for giving them their first "break" in the radio business. One of John's closest and dearest friends for almost 40 years was Chicago's legendary WGN news anchor Jack Taylor, who ironically preceded him in death by only a few days.

John loved spending time with his family and was adept at remembering and telling jokes to everyone he met. He kept busy going on one day excursions and was affectionately referred to as "road man" by his family. His life was made richer by the score of friends and colleagues who were part of his life. John and Audrey helped form what became known as "the dinner club" with the many couples they met early in their marriage in Munster. Those friendships were cherished and lasted a lifetime. In recent years, John and Audrey enjoyed escaping the winter's cold and snow at their Bonita Springs, FL home. There, they enjoyed countless gatherings with longtime and dear friends who were also snowbirds. John delighted in boating with Audrey and the kids at his summer home on Koontz Lake in the ’70s and ’80s and most recently with his grandkids at his new home on Lake Maxinkuckee in Culver, IN. He disliked cloudy days but loved the sunshine and The Cubs. He spent a lot of time listening to the radio, watching TV and reading the newspaper (yes, all at the same time.)

John was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Valparaiso. He was also a member of the Indiana Broadcasters Association, The National Association of Broadcasters, the Crown Point Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a 30 year board member of Bank Calumet as well as chairman of the board of Lakeshore Public Television. John was the grandson of one of Calumet Region's first prominent businessmen, Joseph E. Meyer who founded the Indiana Botanic Gardens and Calumet National Bank (Bank Calumet). The bank grew to 28 branches until it was sold in 2006 and is currently Old National Bank in its Northwest Indiana locations. John had fond memories of growing up and spending time and holidays with cousins and family at his grandparents' estate, on Route 30 in Dyer, IN - now a historic landmark known in the area as The Meyer Castle.

The family would like to extend a depth of gratitude to John's most loving caregivers Mary Snell and Beata Malejcikova. Their heart of gold and compassionate care will be forever appreciated.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at St. Paul's Catholic Church 1855 Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso, IN. Friends may visit from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30. Graveside services will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery Merrillville, IN. The Mass will be live streamed at www.saintpaulvalpo.org

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to The Share Foundation at

https://sharefoundation.org or The Share foundation of the Handicapped, PO Box 400, Rolling Prairie, In. 46371. www.kishfuneralhome.net