CROWN POINT, IN - John Richard Novak, age 94, late of Crown Point, IN, formerly of the East Side of Chicago, passed away December 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Heinkel) for 67 years. Loving father of Linda (Dr. Martin) Faber, James (Lelia) Novak, and Lori (David) Caputo. Cherished grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 19. Dearest brother of the late Armella (late William) Dunbaugh and the late Arthur (late Jean) Novak.

Veteran of the US Navy – WWII. John retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Company after 40 years of dedicated service. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Trinity Council #3755, a member of the American Legion Post #220, and a longtime member of the East Side Lions. John enjoyed wood working, skiing, and camping.

Visitation Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:45 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John to St. Matthias Church. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.