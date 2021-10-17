Jan. 5, 1931 - Sept. 24, 2021
FORMERLY OF HOBART, IN - John Robert "Bob" Crabb, age 90, of Florida and Ohio, formerly of Hobart, passed away September 24, 2021. He was born on January 5, 1931 to the late James and Margaret Crabb in Lockport, IL. Bob married Dolores Shay and lived in Hobart where they raised their family. He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church until he relocated. After many years of service, he retired from US Steel Gary Works as an instrument repair man. Bob will be remembered for telling a good joke, sitting by the pool and watching the Fighting Irish.
Bob is survived by his children, Janine Crabb of Countryside, IL and James Robert "Bob" (Michelle) Crabb and her son, Michael Moyer of Palm Harbor, FL; significant other of 16 years, Dolores "Dee" Herzing; brothers-in-law, Jim (Linda) Shay of Plymouth and Tom (Carol) Shay of Hobart; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dolores of 45 years; brother James M. Crabb; sister, Mavis Goffiney; nephew, Jim Goffiney; great nephew, Jeff Mullen.
Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate or Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL at vitascommunityconnection.org.
Private graveside services will be held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.