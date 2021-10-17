FORMERLY OF HOBART, IN - John Robert "Bob" Crabb, age 90, of Florida and Ohio, formerly of Hobart, passed away September 24, 2021. He was born on January 5, 1931 to the late James and Margaret Crabb in Lockport, IL. Bob married Dolores Shay and lived in Hobart where they raised their family. He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church until he relocated. After many years of service, he retired from US Steel Gary Works as an instrument repair man. Bob will be remembered for telling a good joke, sitting by the pool and watching the Fighting Irish.