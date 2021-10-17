 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Robert "Bob" Crabb

John Robert "Bob" Crabb

John Robert "Bob" Crabb

Jan. 5, 1931 - Sept. 24, 2021

FORMERLY OF HOBART, IN - John Robert "Bob" Crabb, age 90, of Florida and Ohio, formerly of Hobart, passed away September 24, 2021. He was born on January 5, 1931 to the late James and Margaret Crabb in Lockport, IL. Bob married Dolores Shay and lived in Hobart where they raised their family. He was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church until he relocated. After many years of service, he retired from US Steel Gary Works as an instrument repair man. Bob will be remembered for telling a good joke, sitting by the pool and watching the Fighting Irish.

Bob is survived by his children, Janine Crabb of Countryside, IL and James Robert "Bob" (Michelle) Crabb and her son, Michael Moyer of Palm Harbor, FL; significant other of 16 years, Dolores "Dee" Herzing; brothers-in-law, Jim (Linda) Shay of Plymouth and Tom (Carol) Shay of Hobart; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dolores of 45 years; brother James M. Crabb; sister, Mavis Goffiney; nephew, Jim Goffiney; great nephew, Jeff Mullen.

Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate or Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL at vitascommunityconnection.org.

Private graveside services will be held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please share condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Flames engulf Region convent roof

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts