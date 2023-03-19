CARMEL, IN - John Robert Gibbs, 72, of Carmel, IN passed away at his home on Thursday, March 9, 2023. John was born in Hammond to John & Grace (Bellamy) Gibbs.

He graduated from Hammond High School and then went on to complete his college education at Indiana University followed by a long career as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, investor, executive businessman, financial investor for mergers and acquisitions, public servant at the Indiana Statehouse, and served on many boards.

John co-founded the software company Interactive Intelligence, where he led the company on its IPO, oversaw administration as Executive Vice President, and served on the board of directors. He also founded Life Sciences Technologies, Qtrac Software and Loved1 companies. He was the founding executive director of the Indiana Software Association, which is now TechPoint.

At Indiana University, he was on the Dean's Council Board for the Kelley School of Business (he endowed it twice with the John R. Gibbs Scholarship in Innovation, one for Bloomington, one for Indianapolis); he was the founding chairman for the School of Informatics and Computing and was on the Dean's Advisory Board; and, he was a founding member and served on the Executive Board for the Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

After university, he worked for the Indiana House of Representatives, the Indiana Senate, then as Energy Group Industrial Programs Director for the Indiana Department of Commerce.

He served on boards for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Rose Hulman Institute of Technology, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Internationale, Hoosiers for Economic Development, Starfish Enterprise, Junior Achievement, Interactive Academy, Hoosier Salon Patrons Association, among others.

Among his awards, he received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the year Award with Don Brown in 2000. From Indiana University, he received the Foundation Keystone Award, The President's Award, the Hermes Award from the School of Informatics, and the IU Spirit of Philanthropy Award in 2002.

He was a member of The Columbia Club and the Meridian Hills Country Club.

His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his stepfather, William Branic of Indianapolis; brother, Terry (Cheryl) Gibbs of Toledo, Ohio; his sister, Sandy (Blair) Marsh of Avon; and brother, David Gibbs of Carmel.

On Saturday, March 25, visitation will start at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, where John was a member. The committal service will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to FLANNER BUCHANAN – OAKLAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS. To express online condolences, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.