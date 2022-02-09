John Robert Satka

Born and raised in Gary, Indiana, John graduated from William A Wirt High School in 1974. As a lifelong Northwest Indiana resident, he spent most of his working life in the steel industry, with several of those years at Kenwal Steel. John had a love for fishing and spent many years traveling with family to Spooner, Wisconsin. He liked to spend any time possible outdoors and cruise on his motorcycle around town. On a hot day, he would often cool off with a glass full of Crown Royal or a Long Island Iced Tea. He enjoyed Thursday night bowling leagues at Camelot Bowl and rooting for his Dallas Cowboys on Football Sundays. John had a deep love for his grandchildren and often said they were the reason he continued to battle hard on his journey. John was known for being fiercely passionate, affectionate, and the life of any party! He touched everyone he encountered and will remain in our hearts until we meet again.