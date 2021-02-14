LAKEWOOD, CO - John S. Augustine age 90 passed away peacefully on February 1, 2021 in Lakewood, CO. John was born on February 16, 1930 in E. Chicago, IN to Joseph and Mary Simon Augustine and lived for many years in Griffith, IN. John's career spanned 50 years in the oil and gas industry with Cities Service, Conoco, and Dupont Corp. in various positions in Human Resources, Industrial Relations, and Government Affairs. John was a Mason and served on numerous boards and committees including the Rocky Mountain Oil & Gas Association, the Montana, Wyoming, and New Mexico Oil & Gas Associations, and the Colorado Board of Accountants Board of Directors. John was very outgoing and personable with a wonderful smile and sense of humor. His many friends were "life-long" friends with some going back to high school. John graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in 1948 and attended Indiana University in Gary, IN. John enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling to see friends and family and spending time with our horses. He loved spending time with the great grandchildren watching them play softball, soccer, and wrestling.