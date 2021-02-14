Feb. 16, 1930 - Feb. 1, 2021
LAKEWOOD, CO - John S. Augustine age 90 passed away peacefully on February 1, 2021 in Lakewood, CO. John was born on February 16, 1930 in E. Chicago, IN to Joseph and Mary Simon Augustine and lived for many years in Griffith, IN. John's career spanned 50 years in the oil and gas industry with Cities Service, Conoco, and Dupont Corp. in various positions in Human Resources, Industrial Relations, and Government Affairs. John was a Mason and served on numerous boards and committees including the Rocky Mountain Oil & Gas Association, the Montana, Wyoming, and New Mexico Oil & Gas Associations, and the Colorado Board of Accountants Board of Directors. John was very outgoing and personable with a wonderful smile and sense of humor. His many friends were "life-long" friends with some going back to high school. John graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in 1948 and attended Indiana University in Gary, IN. John enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling to see friends and family and spending time with our horses. He loved spending time with the great grandchildren watching them play softball, soccer, and wrestling.
John is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years Eleanor Treschak Augustine (2016); sisters: Margaret Augustine (2016) Irene Augustine Lowe (2007); daughter-in-law Karen Augustine (2020). He is survived by Joe (Mary) Augustine Cypress, TX, Jack Augustine Valparaiso, IN, Jean (Gleason) Rhyne Griffith, IN and Steve Augustine Lakewood, CO; six grandchildren: Sharon (Aaron) Pollock Griffith, IN, Rebecca (Tim) Champagne Griffith, IN, Sara Augustine Valparaiso, IN, Michael Augustine St. Joseph, MI, Ashriel (Ryan) Lutz Denver, CO, Kylah (Charlie) Nilmag Austin, TX; nine great-grandchildren: Katie, Jackie, and Ben Pollock, Carlos and Jose Champagne, Scarlett, Harlow, and Taryn Lutz, and Dashiell Nilmag.
Memorial Services are pending and will be held when safe to do so. Contributions in lieu of flowers to ASPCA, Humane Society, and Wounded Warrior Project. A virtual Guest Book will be established through Legacy.com as well as through the NWI Times website.