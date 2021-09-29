John S. Balog

He worked as an electrical engineer for Allen Bradley (WI) and Texas Instruments and VICOR (MA) before heading out on his own engineering consulting business. When John retired from his own business (Automation Services, Inc.) he decided to relax and concentrate on doing home woodworking in his own shop. He is survived by his brother Robert (Kathy) Balog, CA and his three children: Janice (Paul Benoit) Balog, Lyman, NH; Robert (Deborah) Balog, Wrentham, MA; Stephen (Kim) Balog, Sandy, UT. He also has six loving grandchildren: Alaina Balog, Kassia (Chris) O'Reilly, Graham Balog, John Robert Benoit, Jake Balog and Jane Balog. John also will be missed by several cousins and nieces. John wished to have no funeral services and only wanted his ashes scattered at sea, which will be done privately at a future time.