John S. Balog

June 5, 1938 — Sept. 24, 2021

John S. Balog, 83, passed peacefully in his sleep on September 24, 2021, while under the care of New England Hospice.

He was born in 1938 to Ann Balog (Ajdinovich) and John Balog in Whiting, IN. He graduated from George Rogers Clark High School (class of 1956) Hammond, IN and Purdue Univ. (BS, Electrical Engineering).

He worked as an electrical engineer for Allen Bradley (WI) and Texas Instruments and VICOR (MA) before heading out on his own engineering consulting business. When John retired from his own business (Automation Services, Inc.) he decided to relax and concentrate on doing home woodworking in his own shop. He is survived by his brother Robert (Kathy) Balog, CA and his three children: Janice (Paul Benoit) Balog, Lyman, NH; Robert (Deborah) Balog, Wrentham, MA; Stephen (Kim) Balog, Sandy, UT. He also has six loving grandchildren: Alaina Balog, Kassia (Chris) O'Reilly, Graham Balog, John Robert Benoit, Jake Balog and Jane Balog. John also will be missed by several cousins and nieces. John wished to have no funeral services and only wanted his ashes scattered at sea, which will be done privately at a future time.

