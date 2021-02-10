 Skip to main content
LOWELL, IN — John S. Bruce, 86, Lowell, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at Cedar Creek Health Campus.

He is survived by his sons, Kevin (Evonne) and Kyle (Renee), and grandsons: Aaron, Evan, Ryan and Kaleb. Preceded in death by his wife, Wanda.

John was a lifetime farmer in Lowell and an Army veteran.

Private cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN. A memorial service will take place at a later date. www.sheetsfuneral.com

