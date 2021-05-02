HOBART, IN - John S. Ebeling, age 67, of Hobart, passed away April 28, 2021. His successful career spanned various roles in the electrical business ranging from sales to commercial/residential/industrial electrician and electrical contractor. Outside of work John was an avid outdoorsman, a history buff, a book lover, and the original grill master. John will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Nancy Ebeling; sons: Timon-Isiah, Simon-Peter (Laura); brother James; loving father of Lionel (Holly), Seth (Malissa), Jedediah (Bridget), Ygern; proud grandfather of Hannah, Addison, John, Kaela, Milan, Seth Jr, Isabelle, Cameron, Madeleine, Rome, Dailyn, Amelia, Braxton, Sophia and James; fond brother of Peter and Richard.

Visitation for John will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Cremation to follow service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation or to the National Center for PTSD. www.burnsfuneral.com