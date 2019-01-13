LOWELL, IN - John S. Fitzgerald, age 59, of Lowell, IN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 11, 2019 at his home. John is survived by his wife: Janine (nee Schweitzer); children: Kelly (fiancé Ryan Ortega) Fitzgerald of Chicago, Jonathon (Regen Smith) Fitzgerald of Crown Point; mother: Marie Quesada; father- in-law: Rich (the late Jo) Schweitzer; brother: Joe (Liz) Fitzgerald; four sisters: Missy (Rob) Klaric, Kate (Joe) Frank, Maureen Metzger and Lesa Watcher. John was preceded in death by his father: John 'Jack' Fitzgerald; and two sisters: Noreen and Linda.
John was born in Chicago but grew up in Albuquerque, NM. He worked at Superior Petroleum in Crown Point for over 30 years overseeing the Smart Stop Gas Stations. John was a member of Youche Country Club, where he played in several golf leagues. He enjoyed collecting and working on his muscle cars. John also enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, and was an avid fisherman.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with a private burial at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in John's name to the Crown Point Community Foundation Honor Fund for First Responders. Sign John's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500