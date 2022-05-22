BEECHER - John S. Hynek, age 91, of Beecher, IL, formerly of Burnham, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

He is survived by his three children: Connie (Craig) Detjen, Daniel (Linda) Hynek, and Carol (Jeff) Payne; seven grandchildren: Scott Detjen, Natalie Tang, Andrea Hynek, Ryan Payne, Samuel Payne, Madison Payne, and Emily Payne; and three great-grandchildren: Stanley Detjen, Stuart Detjen, and Scarlett Detjen. Also surviving is his sister, Anne Troksa; and brother, Joseph Hynek.

John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Adelind; parents: John and Angeline Hynek; brother, Frank (Lottie) Hynek; and sister, Wanda (Ben) Johnson.

Friends are invited to visit with John's family on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. John will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Adelind in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

John honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force and met his wife in Wiesbaden, Germany when he was stationed there. He was the shortstop of the Air Force baseball team, the Wiesbaden Fliers. John was a Chicago Cubs fan and a Bears fan, and an avid fisherman. www.schroederlauer.com