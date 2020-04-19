John S. Klobuchar "Little John"

EAST CHICAGO/MUNSTER, IN - John Klobuchar was surrounded in love and prayer as he journeyed home on April 7, 2020. Born to Steve and Mary Klobuchar, John was raised in East Chicago. He currently has shared residences in East Chicago and Munster, Indiana. His love of life and community was witnessed by his many family and friends. He was a survivor who took on every challenge with grace and dignity. He was abundantly kind and generous to all he knew and his sense of humor will be fondly remembered. A lifelong fan of the Chicago White Sox, he undoubtedly will now be one of the angels in the outfield. His dedication in cheering on the East Chicago Washington Senators brought him much joy throughout the years. He served in the US Army during the Korean War where he gravitated to the people and made friends abroad. John worked for Inland Steel his entire career. In the 1960's and 1970's, he also co-owned and operated Little John's Tavern in East Chicago. His love of God and church led to his devotion in serving his parish, Holy Trinity Croatian Catholic Church. In addition, he honored his heritage and was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 156 and 170.