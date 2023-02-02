 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John S. Leisge

John S. Leisge

Jan. 21, 1932 - Jan. 29, 2023

John S. Leisge, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2023. He was born January 21, 1932 in Hammond IN to John and Portia Leisge. He graduated from George Rogers Clark HS 1950. John was a Korean War veteran. For his service he earned the Combat Infantryman's Badge, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation / National Defense Service Medal / Korean Service Ribbon W/2 Bronze Campaign Stars / United Nations Service Medal. He participated in one of the last battles of the Korean War, the battle of Christmas Hill. He honorably discharged as Technical SGT.

After he completed his service, He married Dolores Sutton on January 15, 1955. They had just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. He worked in the meat industry and was the owner Open House Florist in Hammond IN. After he retired, he became a Real Estate Agent in NW Indiana. John was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Paul's Lutheran Church while in Hammond and later at Faith Lutheran Church in Demotte, IN. John And Dolores moved to Georgia in 2017. He loved taking road trips with his wife to visit family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edmond; and sister, Patricia (Roe). He is survived by his wife, Dolores; his sons: John (Debbie), James, Jason (Justine); granddaughters: Abby, Emily and Dahlia; and five great-grandchildren.

John will be buried in the Georgia National Veterans Cemetery in Canton, GA.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023, at 11:30a.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in John's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

