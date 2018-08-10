EAST CHICAGO, IN - John S. Mucha, age 93 of East Chicago, IN passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018. He is survived by two children: Theresa (Robert) Meyer and Timothy (Terry) Mucha; four grandsons: Timothy James (Melissa) Mucha, Philip Robert Meyer, Patrick John (Katie) Mucha and Daniel P. (Allison) Meyer; six great grandchildren; sister in-law, Beatrice (late Ray) Norris; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mary V. Mucha (nee Kaduk) in 2007; sister, Julie; half brother, Walter; half sister, Francis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 West 150th Street, East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may meet with the family from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church Saturday morning.
John retired from Union Tank Car Company. He was a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, a member of the American Legion Allied Post #369 and the V.F.W. in Whiting, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association would be appreciated.
To share an online condolence, logon to: