WHITING - John S. Trojnar, 62 of Whiting passed away peacefully on Friday, July 30, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago surrounded by his most cherished family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Joellen (nee Fiegle); sons: Christopher (Lisa) and Michael (Casey); grandchildren Hayley and Brooke; son-in-law of Dororthy (Welch) Fiegle (late Leonard), brother-in-law of Jeanne (Chuck) DeLasCasas, Susan (Todd) Williams and Sally (late Danny) Moussette; and uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 4 to 8p.m. at BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. A brief prayer service will be held at 8p.m. with Rev. Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating, cremation to follow (face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected). Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

John Trojnar was born on January 13, 1959 to Anthony and Dorothy (Bernacki) Trojnar. A lifelong resident of East Chicago and Whiting, he was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute. John was a member of St. Stanislaus Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 1696 (prayers at 6:00pm). John was a former employee of the Lake County Health Dept., coached little league and youth basketball and was the Cub Master for Pack 204 for many years. An amazing and selfless husband, father and grandpa, John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, a go-fund me account has been established at gofundme.com/f/john-trojnar-memorial. (219) 659-4400.