VALPARAISO, IN - John S. Valenti, age 91, of Valparaiso, IN passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his children on December 20, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley (nee Hamer); father, Stephano; and mother, Antoinette (nee LaFata). Survived by his four dear children: Steve (Beth) Valenti, Greg (Kathene) Valenti, Karen Ensign and Jan Wadlington; nine precious grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; loving sister, Geraldine Defoor; many nieces and nephews; and faithful canine, Gracie; and feathered friend, Petey.
John graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education and subsequently received his Master of Science degree in education from Indiana University. He began his teaching career at Horace Mann High School. He taught industrial arts at Lew Wallace High School for decades. John was proud to serve his country as a Major in the Air Force Reserves. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Paul Men's Club, American Legion and the National Association of Home Builders.
To know John was to love and respect him. He had a personality bigger than life and a heart to match it. He loved to sing. He was a lover of music (especially big bands, the Rat Pack & the Lettermen). He enjoyed traveling (especially to Italy), dining out, and get-togethers with family and friends. John spent his winter months in Largo, Florida. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. His love and devotion for his family was a reflection of his strong faith. He was an excellent father and husband who embraced traditional values. Although he was a workaholic, his primary interests were always centered around his family.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46385. John will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. After church, procession to Calumet Cemetery in Merrillville, IN for graveside burial with full military honors. Those attending visitation and service are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocols. Due to COVID, the family will have a celebration of his life over the summer for those that will not be able to attend January Service. John S. PRUZIN AND SON FUNERAL SERVICES entrusted with arrangements. For further information please visit Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com