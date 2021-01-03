VALPARAISO, IN - John S. Valenti, age 91, of Valparaiso, IN passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his children on December 20, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley (nee Hamer); father, Stephano; and mother, Antoinette (nee LaFata). Survived by his four dear children: Steve (Beth) Valenti, Greg (Kathene) Valenti, Karen Ensign and Jan Wadlington; nine precious grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; loving sister, Geraldine Defoor; many nieces and nephews; and faithful canine, Gracie; and feathered friend, Petey.

John graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in education and subsequently received his Master of Science degree in education from Indiana University. He began his teaching career at Horace Mann High School. He taught industrial arts at Lew Wallace High School for decades. John was proud to serve his country as a Major in the Air Force Reserves. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Paul Men's Club, American Legion and the National Association of Home Builders.

To know John was to love and respect him. He had a personality bigger than life and a heart to match it. He loved to sing. He was a lover of music (especially big bands, the Rat Pack & the Lettermen). He enjoyed traveling (especially to Italy), dining out, and get-togethers with family and friends. John spent his winter months in Largo, Florida. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. His love and devotion for his family was a reflection of his strong faith. He was an excellent father and husband who embraced traditional values. Although he was a workaholic, his primary interests were always centered around his family.