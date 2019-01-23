John Sakaleros
CROWN POINT, IN - John Sakaleros, age 83, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019. Born on December 12, 1935, John is survived by his beloved wife: Irene; son: Michael (Nomiki) Sakaleros and Taso (Melissa) Sakaleros; grandchildren: John, Nicholas, Kalliopi, Anastasia and Erini; sister: Kalliopi Patanas; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents: Michael and Maria; and brother: Nikolas.
John served in the Greek Military from 1953-54. He studied financial banking in Athens for two years. John came to the U.S. from Greece and married the love of his life in 1964. He worked at U.S. Steel for 22 years and owned and operated Palace Pizza in Merrillville for ten years. John lived for his children and grandchildren. He was a member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and was President of the Kalymnian Society of Gary, IN for many years. John always wanted to help those in need. Over a 10 year period, John was responsible, through the Kalymnian Society and Father Evagoras Constantinidis, for bringing 14 heart patients from Greece to be treated in Chicago at no charge. He loved politics and sports. John was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service to be held at 5:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville, IN 46410, with Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. George Pappas officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet ParkCemetery in Merrillville, IN.
