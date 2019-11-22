{{featured_button_text}}
John "Shadow" Feliciano

In Loving Memory Of Our Brother On His 57th Birthday In Heaven

November 22, 1962 - January 9, 2017

Still riding against the wind. Hector, Myriam, Carmen, Epo, Nellie, Michael and Families

