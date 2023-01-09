 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John "Shadow" Feliciano

John "Shadow" Feliciano

Nov. 22, 1962 - Jan. 9, 2017

In Loving Memory Of John "Shadow" Feliciano On His 6th Anniversary In Heaven.

Born to keep on riding. Missing you everyday. Your Brothers and Sisters: Hector, Myriam, Carmen, Epo, Nellie, Michael and Families.

